Nigerian caught with 274 gm heroin in Chandigarh

The operations cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian national after recovering 274 gm heroin from him at a check post in Industrial Area, Phase-2, on Thursday.

Identified as Benjamin, the accused lives in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. He had come to India on a business visa in December 2020, said police.

The accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector-31 police station.

He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to police custody till August 16. The police will be questioning him regarding the source and destination of the contraband, and others involved in the drug trade.