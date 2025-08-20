Nine Kaithal villages pass resolution against child marriage

Nine villages in Kaithal district have passed resolutions to socially boycott families found involved in child marriage, particularly of girl child. Haryana women and child development department has deputed child marriage prohibition officers in each district to take effective measures to prevent child marriages, particularly on Akshaya Tritiya. (File)

The resolution was passed in Sisla, Jakholi Kaman, Sega, Shergarh, Keorak, Narwal, Dhand, Kaul and Kakal villages of the district during a special gram sabha sessions.

District development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Ritu Lathar said that special sessions were organised during the Independence week in nine gram panchayats of the district as per the orders of the deputy commissioner Preeti.

“In the villages, under full compliance of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, a proposal was passed to socially boycott the families who get involved in child marriage. The proposal was passed that all the members of the gram sabha strongly oppose child marriage and in future if any family is found involved in any case of child marriage, then it will be socially boycotted,” she said.

Along with this, officials said that awareness camps were also organised during the sessions, detailing about the harms caused by child marriage as well as parallel discussions were also held regarding the implementation of government schemes.

Lathar said that as per the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, child marriage is not only a crime but also a social evil and girls below 18 years of age and boys below 21 years of age are considered minors.

“Marrying at a young age ruins the future of the person. It has a negative impact on the body. Parents should not marry their children before the prescribed age, rather develop skills in them till they get adults and understand the human body and relations,” she said.

In Haryana, Akha Teej often witnesses numerous weddings due to social customs.

Under the Act, legal actions, including imprisonment for up to two years and fines up to ₹1 lakh, are specified for those involved in organising child marriages.

Moreover, owners or managers of community centres, public buildings, banquet halls, and marriage venues have been asked to verify the age certificates of brides and grooms for ceremonies held on their premises and retain copies of the documents to prevent child marriages.

Additionally, priests, village panch, sarpanch, and municipal councillors are encouraged to verify age certificates and report any findings of potential child marriages to the authorities.