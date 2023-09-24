Nirankari Sant Samagam on Sept 24: Curbs in place around Sector 34 in Chandigarh

Traffic movement will be restricted and diverted at certain road stretches in Sector 34 on Sunday in view of the Nirankari Sant Samagam, the traffic police have said. Chandigarh Traffic Police have advised commuters to avoid the Sector 33/34 dividing road and Sector 34/35 dividing road on Sunday. The convention is scheduled from 5 pm to 9.30 pm at the Exhibition Ground in Sector 34-A. (HT File Photo)

Parking or pick and drop is prohibited from the Sector 33/34 light point till Sector 20/21/33/34 chowk. Also, commuters won’t be allowed to take the exit at the cut opposite Polka Bakery, Sector 34.

People coming to the convention are advised to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots only. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on roads, cycle tracks or footpaths.

Police have also advised attendees to opt for carpooling to reach the venue and arrive in advance to avoid inconvenience. “Any person indulging in any hooliganism or any kind of activity disturbing public, law and order or security breach will be dealt strictly as per law,” the traffic police said.

Meanwhile, in view of the convention, the apni mandi in Sector 34 on Sundays has been shifted to Sector 46 this week.

