Nirogi Haryana: 42,000 families to get free check-up in Panchkula

Panchkula Now, families, with an annual income less than ₹1.8 lakh, can avail free health check-up and treatment under the Nirogi Haryana scheme, which was launched across Haryana on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, which was launched by MLA Gian Chand Gupta, 1.82 lakh beneficiaries from 42,000 Panchkula families enlisted under the Antyodaya Yojana, will be eligible for a comprehensive free health check up, followed by the required treatment .

The enlisted beneficiaries will be approached by an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) or accredited social health activist (Asha) of the health department, and handed over an ‘amantran patra’ (invitation) to visit the health facilities on a particular date.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Mukta Kumar said, “All the data will be saved online to access the disease burden, and to ensure early detection of ailments andefficient management of government health facilities.

The beneficiaries have been divided into six categories as per their age – infants up to six months old, six to 59 months (around 5 years) old, 6 -18 years, 18-40 years, 40-60 years, and 60 to 80-year-old and above. Each category has been assigned a different coloured OPD card ( with eight pages ).

The health check up includes a complete general and physical examination, including physical measurements (head circumference etc) , height, weight, pulse , BP, dental and eye examination. Some mandatory tests have been listed for each category. Specific laboratory tests will also be performed as advised by the examining doctors, which have been designated for this scheme.

The reports will be shared within two working days through e-Upchaar or through the ASHA or ANM concerned.

Initially, the project has been initiated at the district hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where the urban Antyodaya population will be covered

“Gradually, the scheme will be rolled out at community health centres, primary health centres, and health and wellness centres in the remote rural areas of the district. As many as 51 health facilities in the district have been allotted to enlisted Antyodaya families,” the official statement of the health department said.

Know the scheme

1. The Nirogi Haryana scheme will cover 1.82 lakh beneficiaries from 42,000 families enlisted under the Antyodaya Yojana in Panchkula

2. Enlisted beneficiaries will be approached by ANM or Asha workers and handed over an ‘amantran patra’ (invitation) to visit the health facilities on a particular date.

3. The health check up includes a complete general and physical examination, some mandatory tests, and tests advised by doctors

4. The reports will be shared within two working days through e-Upchaar or through the ASHA or ANM concerned

5. As many as 51 health facilities in the district have been allotted to enlisted Antyodaya families.