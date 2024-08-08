NISA announces to protest against govt over 40 demands in Ambala on August 10

Owners of several private schools and teachers under the banner of National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) have announced to hold a rally against the state government in Ambala on August 10 to press for their demands. Owners of several private schools and teachers under the banner of National Independent Schools Alliance have announced to hold a rally against the state government in Ambala on August 10 to press for their demands. (HT Photo)

At a press conference in Ambala on Wednesday, NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said the “Sikshak Mahakrosh” rally will be organised at new grain market in Ambala City after several failed meetings with the state government over at least 40 of their pending demands.

He said previously, the body has met top bureaucrats and ministers concerned to apprise them of their problems but despite that there is no resolution. Sharma said the NISA has demanded a safety act for the private schools and laxity on part of the officials in providing relief in several state taxes during the pandemic that were approved by the state government.

He also raised the issues of admission under 134A and immediate arrest of office-bearers of the school management in event of an accident of their school buses, terrorising principals, owners or staff that are mostly women.