 NISA announces to protest against govt over 40 demands in Ambala on August 10 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NISA announces to protest against govt over 40 demands in Ambala on August 10

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 08, 2024 06:14 AM IST

At a press conference in Ambala on Wednesday, NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said the “Sikshak Mahakrosh” rally will be organised at new grain market in Ambala City after several failed meetings with the state government over at least 40 of their pending demands

Owners of several private schools and teachers under the banner of National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) have announced to hold a rally against the state government in Ambala on August 10 to press for their demands.

Owners of several private schools and teachers under the banner of National Independent Schools Alliance have announced to hold a rally against the state government in Ambala on August 10 to press for their demands. (HT Photo)
Owners of several private schools and teachers under the banner of National Independent Schools Alliance have announced to hold a rally against the state government in Ambala on August 10 to press for their demands. (HT Photo)

At a press conference in Ambala on Wednesday, NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said the “Sikshak Mahakrosh” rally will be organised at new grain market in Ambala City after several failed meetings with the state government over at least 40 of their pending demands.

He said previously, the body has met top bureaucrats and ministers concerned to apprise them of their problems but despite that there is no resolution. Sharma said the NISA has demanded a safety act for the private schools and laxity on part of the officials in providing relief in several state taxes during the pandemic that were approved by the state government.

He also raised the issues of admission under 134A and immediate arrest of office-bearers of the school management in event of an accident of their school buses, terrorising principals, owners or staff that are mostly women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NISA announces to protest against govt over 40 demands in Ambala on August 10
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On