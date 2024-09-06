No action against encroachment by prominent eateries in Mohali

While Mohali faces gross encroachment in its markets, municipal corporation (MC) this year has not challaned any showroom even as sweet shops and restaurants have openly placed generators, tables, LPG cylinders and food counters on footpaths, blocking pedestrians’ way. Even Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) lies in deep slumber over building violations in these markets. (HT Photo)

These eateries and restaurants have not only encroached the walking space at the front side but have also constructed tin sheds, iron cages and placed huge generators on the rear side, thus, encroaching public road.

The enforcement wing of MC, however, collected over ₹19 lakh composition fees till August this year after taking action against rehris or hawkers while impounding tempos, cylinders, rickshaws, etc, used by them while at the same time ignoring the space usurped by showroom-owners who display their products in corridors of markets, including Phases-3B2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11. The civic body should, ideally, impose fine as per the area encroached. MC last year had issued as many as 180 challans, besides collecting over ₹20 lakh as composition fee.

Aman Rana of Phase-7 said it becomes difficult for pedestrians to walk in the markets of Phase-7 and Phase-3B2 as the footpaths are encroached. “There is a dire need for strict and permanent solution to the issue so that pedestrians can reclaim their space,” he said.

Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022 had snubbed both GMADA and the civic body for failing to remove encroachments, despite court orders.

After court intervention, MC and GMADA held encroachment-removal drives but things aren’t just back to square one, but worse.

A senior MC officer said shop owners and influential businessmen use their contacts to subdue MC staff.

Encroachment was one of the major concerns raised by councillors during the MC House meet last month.

However, when asked about why only hawkers were targeted, whereas no fines were imposed on shopkeepers encroaching footpaths, mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said, “I have already called a meeting regarding the encroachment in markets and strict action will be taken against the encroachers now.”

MC commissioner Navjot Kaur was unavailable for comment.