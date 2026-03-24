No bias, no delay in Bhullar case: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Punjab government took immediate action against ex- minister Laljit Singh Bhullar without any delay or discrimination. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the Punjab government took immediate action against ex- minister Laljit Singh Bhullar without any delay or discrimination. (HT File)

In his first reaction to the allegations against Bhullar, Kejriwal said serious allegations were levelled against a minister in the AAP government recently. “Our government took immediate action against the minister without any delay or discrimination, not only removing him from his position but also ensuring his arrest,” he posted on X on the day Bhullar was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh.

Bhullar resigned from his post as transport and jails minister in the AAP government on March 21 after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sought his resignation, following the death of a state warehousing corporation official in Amritsar by suicide. The former minister, along with his father and PA, was booked on charges of abetment to suicide on Sunday.

Kejriwal further alleged that some time ago, an ADGP in Haryana committed suicide, and serious allegations were levelled against several people, but the ruling party and government there came out in support of the culprits. “This is the difference between the AAP and the BJP. When it comes to justice, the AAP doesn’t hesitate to act even against a minister in its own government, while the BJP sacrifices justice itself to protect its own people,” he alleged.