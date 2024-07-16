‘No BJP connect, vying for regaining foothold’

Gurpartap Singh Wadala, who has been formally announced to lead the rebel group of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as convener of the ‘Akali Dal bachao lehar’, has said efforts will be made to inspire youth to bring them into the party fold. In an interview with HT, he clarifies that the group has no connection with the BJP. Excerpts: Gurpartap singh WadalaShiromani Akali Dal (Rebel) along with other leaders during the Press conference at People convention center in sector 36 Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Q: Apart from seeking SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s resignation, what are your plans?

We will reach out to the masses and make efforts to bring supporters back to the party. We are focusing on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls which are already due and will motivate Sikhs to get themselves registered in the gurdwara voter list. We will talk to people about the rich legacy of the Akali Dal and remember our leaders of the glorious past. We have supported the party wholeheartedly and made efforts for its rise but things are not working in the present set-up. So, we have decided to tread a separate path.

Q: Your group is often said to have very few members as most of the leaders are with Sukhbir Badal. Your comments.

Getting support in closed-door meetings from attendees raising hands has no meaning when you are not in the mind of the people, particularly Sikhs and Punjabis. Since announcing our campaign, we are getting tremendous support from people and that is our strength. People have rejected Sukhbir Badal’s corporate style of functioning the results of which are in front of everyone.

Q: Your group of leaders are accused of having been promoted by the BJP, former ally of SAD. Your take.

We have no connection with the BJP. Those who are pointing fingers at us have enjoyed exploits of power when the SAD had an alliance with the BJP. Our agenda is very clear — saving the party and bringing reforms to it. Way back in 1996, the then party president Parkash Singh Badal committed unconditional support to the BJP and the move faced objection within the party that thought issue-based support would be a better option.

Q: You have announced to hold events to mark the birth and death anniversaries of party leaders. Sukhbir’s group, too, has same plans. What difference will it make?

The SAD used to organise such functions half-heartedly. We will focus on spreading awareness about the ideology and the directions the past leaders have issued to us so that the new generation gets inspiration and make our party strong again. We will shortly announce the details about the functions.