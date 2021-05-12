No black fungus case in HP, steroid use protocol issued

Steroids play a key role in preventing and mitigating the harmful effects of Covid-19 but may cause fungal infections, particularly mucormycosis that is also called black fungus, state health authorities have warned.

No case of mucormycosis has been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far.

“Such infections have been seen where steroids are used without indication or are being used in self-medication by home-isolated patients or due to the use of a higher dose for a long period,” state director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said on Wednesday.

In this backdrop, the state clinical committee has issued a treatment protocol for the judicious use of steroids in Covid patients.

The protocol includes defined doses for Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms and severe symptoms and for home-isolation patients.

The committee has recommended that in home-isolated patients, inhaled steroids such as Budesonide may be taken via metered doses inhaler/dry powder inhalers at a dose of 800 mcg twice a day for five days.

However, it should be taken only if fever or cough persists after five days of disease.

30 dedicated Covid health centres set up

Dr Jindal said a total of 1,40,759 cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported in the state to date. To manage the upsurge of cases in the second wave, efforts have been made to increase treatment facilities in the state.

As on May 11, Himachal Pradesh has 30 dedicated Covid health centres. Of them, makeshift hospitals have been set up in Nalagarh (Solan); Palakwah (Una), IGMC (Shimla) and RPGMC (Tanda). Four makeshift hospitals are coming up in Una, Mandi and Kangra districts.

He said information regarding bed availability in hospitals has been put in public domain at http://covidcapacity.hp.gov.in. The information provides segregation into standard, oxygen and ICU beds.