No CCTVs: Residential lanes, Chandigarh borders turn ‘safe zones’ for snatchers

For most of us, the spaces around our homes – the lanes, the parks, and the neighbourhood markets – evoke a sense of safety. But in Chandigarh, it’s in these very spaces that snatchers pick their targets. Reason: The city’s internal roads and lanes are not covered by the ₹1,600+ crore smart surveillance network, which only monitors the major roads (V1 to V4). Police officials say they have identified vulnerable spots such as V-5 road with low footfall, isolated cycle tracks, and stretches like the Hallomajra slow carriageway, and increased patrolling. (HT File)

What’s worrying is that snatchers are not only aware of these gaps, they are also systematically using these “blind spots” to escape after committing the crime.

Case in point: On March 11, police busted a six-member “Activa gang” operating out of areas, including Sector 41 and Buterla. The group revealed that they used to approach elderly persons and women in residential lanes on the pretext of asking for directions or seeking blessings, and snatch their gold ornaments or purses. They also had a clear escape strategy: They would flee through the Buterla-Sector 41 boundary, and disappear into narrow village lanes where surveillance is virtually absent.

City’s problem areas

Police data shows that most of the snatching incidents in the city are concentrated in specific vulnerable pockets, particularly areas under Sector 34 and 39 police stations. These areas, located along city borders, provide easy access to multiple escape routes, including village lanes and forested patches. Officials say proximity to entry-exit points like the Faidan barrier enables quick movement between Chandigarh and Mohali, especially at night.

“Border areas remain vulnerable and policing these pockets, especially at night, is complex, as the challenge goes beyond surveillance alone and involves geographical and structural factors,” said a senior police official.

To plug the gaps, an ₹8.1-crore proposal had been moved in July 2024 to extend surveillance into inner roads and areas where a large number of snatching and vehicle theft cases occur. However, after initial momentum, the project hit a wall due to several administrative and technical conflicts.

Residents take matters into own hands

Having little hope from the authorities, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have taken matters into their own hands. In Sector 40, residents pooled resources to install over 20 cameras, while similar efforts are underway in other sectors.

Tarsem, a resident of Sector 40, said, “We had written to the authorities around six months ago, but nothing moved. Now, we have set up our own cameras.”

Similar efforts have been seen in Sector 21, but these systems remain fragmented. “There is no integrated system. You don’t get to track anything end-to-end,” Bittu added.

Municipal officials, meanwhile, say improvements are underway. MC commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Our teams are actively working on the ground, and we expect to further streamline and enhance the system citywide in the coming days.”

Police officials say they have identified vulnerable spots such as V-5 roads (internal circulation roads within sectors) with low footfall, isolated cycle tracks, and stretches like the Hallomajra slow carriageway, and increased patrolling.

When contacted, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, southwest) Dhiraj Kumar said, “To prevent street crimes like snatching/robbery, Chandigarh police has taken robust steps like increasing the number of nakas with 24X7 deployment of staff, intensive patrolling the areas, identification of hot spots and other preventive measures. Along with these, police station-wise crack teams are formed to nab the culprits and bring them to justice. This is quite evident from the recovery affected in a good number of such cases.”