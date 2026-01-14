No corrupt govt official will be spared: Punjab finance minister

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said strict and exemplary action was being taken against corrupt officials in the finance department, underlining that no one would be spared, irrespective of rank or position. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said complaints of corruption were received in mid-2022 against four employees posted in the treasury and accounts branch (Head Office) and various district treasury offices. All four officials were immediately suspended and the matter was handed over to the Vigilance Bureau for a thorough and independent investigation. (HT)

Cheema said complaints of corruption were received in mid-2022 against four employees posted in the treasury and accounts branch (Head Office) and various district treasury offices.

“All four officials were immediately suspended and the matter was handed over to the Vigilance Bureau for a thorough and independent investigation,” he said.

Explaining the outcome of the departmental inquiry, the FM stated that after an exhaustive probe, decisive action was taken in December 2025. “One official holding the rank of superintendent grade-2 was dismissed from service, while the remaining three employees were awarded major punishments as per the service rules. This reflects the government’s zero tolerance for corruption,” he added.

Taking the anti-corruption drive a step further, he revealed that scrutiny of the bank accounts of the four accused employees uncovered suspicious financial transactions involving 22 other officers and employees.

“To ensure complete fairness and transparency, the investigation into these transactions was conducted by a retired judge. Based on the findings of this impartial inquiry, departmental action has now been initiated against all 22 officials strictly as per rules,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, the FM said, “The government is committed to providing a transparent and clean administration.”