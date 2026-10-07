Kunickaa and Kabir Sadanand mourn the loss of their mother, Kalyani Sadanand: She was a true fighter

Actors and brother-sister duo Kunickaa and Kabir Sadanand lost their 83-year-old mother, Kalyani Sadanand, last evening. Actors and brother-sister duo Kunickaa and Kabir Sadanand lost their 83-year-old mother, Kalyani Sadanand

Calling her a free spirit, a happy soul, a wonderful mom, and an amazing grandmother, Kunickaa an actor and former Bigg Boss contestant says, “She lived a fulfilling life; she was a true fighter and an Air Force officer’s wife. She fought till the end. Even with dementia, fractures, and surgeries, she fought resiliently. It was only when cancer was detected a few months back that her body gave up, as she had been bedridden for the last month.”

Reflecting on her mother’s views on life, Kunickaa adds, “If anyone shared with her that someone had passed away, she was quick to respond, ‘Theek hai, joh gaya so gaya, ab zinda ka khyal rakho aur aage badho.’ We as siblings want to remember that only. Last night, we got together and walked down memory lane; we talked, laughed, and cried together. We celebrated her and her love for life. The confidence we all have today, and the way we have level heads on our shoulders, is all because of her she taught us to respect all faiths and to be there for the people around us. One thing that we siblings, especially me, can’t thank her enough for is that because of her backing, we found our footing in the industry and have sustained ourselves for this long.”

Echoing the sentiment, actor and director Kabir adds, "Mum is in a better place, I know that!"

Kunickaa shares that as per her mother’s wishes, they conducted her last rites in Goa. “After her cremation and asti visarjan in Goa, we have decided to have her chautha in Mumbai. We are waiting for our pandit ji to share the time and date for the same.”