No dearth of funds to support startups, says Punjab CM

Inaugurating the state’s first startup conclave at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Kapurthala, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said there was no dearth of funds for promoting budding entrepreneurs. The state government is committed to supporting startups, he said. Innovation, hard work and entrepreneurship are at the heart of the government’s economic vision, the chief minister said. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann X)

Addressing the entrepreneurs, he said, “We want the youth of the state to be job givers instead of job seekers. Punjabis are natural engineers and born entrepreneurs, which is why they succeed in every endeavour they undertake.”

The event themed Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 was organised by the department of industries and commerce. “It would serve as a vital platform to showcase Punjab’s innovative and fast-growing startup ecosystem to the world. The event has brought entrepreneurs, investors, academic experts and policymakers under one roof to foster collaboration. Our goal is to highlight the achievements of Punjab’s youth and inspire others,” CM Mann said.

More than 100 startups from across the state are participating in the conclave, he noted.

According to the CM, the Punjab government is providing special incentive cheques to eight startups with seven startups receiving ₹3 lakh each as seed grant and one startup receiving ₹1.20 lakh as lease rental assistance. “Startups are not just businesses, they are the biggest engines for creating new jobs and boosting the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Sharing his observations from his recent visit to Japan, the CM said countries progress because of a clear vision for the future. “In Japan, every mode of transportation is accessible from a single window. Japan has the vision to see the future,” he said.

Mann said the Japanese citizens work overtime to achieve their dreams, which also contributes to longevity of life. “Punjabis must learn these traits to excel globally,” he added.

1st public meet in CM’s Jalandhar house

CM Mann held his first “Lok Milni” (public meeting) programme from his government residence at Jalandhar’s old Baradari area on Monday. Leaders and workers from across the Doaba region reached his residence to discuss their grievances. The rank and file of civil and police administration were also present. Tight security arrangements were in place. Before the Jalandhar West by-election in 2024, Mann had promised that he would run the government affairs for people of Doaba and Majha two days a week from Jalandhar. Mann is the 141st occupant of this house. Before him, the property was allotted only to the divisional commissioner. In 1848, the then first British commissioner of Jalandhar division Sir John Lawrence was the first one to reside here.