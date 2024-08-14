No e-payment facility in state-owned buses a hassle for commuters, conductors

The lack of digital payment facilities in the state-owned buses, Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), has become a hassle for the commuters and conductors alike. A conductor issuing a ticket using electronic ticket machine at Bus Stand in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

With QR code facility made available for payments at the ticket counters of the railway station, locals have expressed desires for the same to be done in buses, making it easier for them and the staff alike.

The bus conductors, who often find it hard to break bigger denominations and struggle to find change, say online payments would also streamline the process for them.

They claimed that they often resort to writing the due change on the back of the tickets and wait for other commuters carrying smaller denominations to pay or even use money out of their own pockets on busy days.

Amit, who commutes by bus every day, said locals are accustomed to carrying change for tickets but tourists are often caught unaware. Added that introducing online payment options would benefit everyone.

Punjab Roadways general manager Navaraj Batish agreed that the lack of digital payment methods is an inconvenience and said the state transport department is considering introduction of dual-function electronic ticket machines to facilitate cashless transactions. He added that the department also plans to introduce a ‘prepaid card’ for ticket purchases.

He claimed that the initiative is likely to improve cash management, reduce the number of personnel required to oversee cash handling and cut the risk of crimes, such as cash theft.

A conductor, requesting his name to be withheld, said that when the passengers do not have cash for tickets, they are helpless and must ask them to get off. He said that they would not be faced by this dilemma as often as they do now if online payment options are made available.

Conductors’ union Satnam Singh echoed the sentiments and said the lack of digital payment options complicates their jobs. He said they are mostly required to carry change, and passengers are often forced to adjust among themselves to make up for a shortage of small denominations.