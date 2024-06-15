 No end to snatching cases in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
No end to snatching cases in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 09:58 AM IST

On Thursday, 40-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, Chandigarh, fell prey to snatchers, who made off with his important documents and ₹4,000 in cash near the parking area of Sector 46-C market

Snatchers continue to prowl city roads, targeting unsuspecting residents.

Investigation is under progress into both cases, as per Chandigarh Police. (iStock)
Investigation is under progress into both cases, as per Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

On Thursday, 40-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, fell prey to snatchers, who made off with his important documents and 4,000 in cash near the parking area of Sector 46-C market.

Following the incident, police registered a case under Sections 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 34 police station.

Launching a probe, police on Friday arrested two suspects, identified as Ricky, 32, and Akash, 24, both residents of Sector 52.

Shiv Shankar Singh, a resident of Sector 49-C, also lost his bag to two motorcycle-borne snatchers in Sector 49-D on Tuesday.

He said his bag contained 3,500, some coins and important documents. On his complaint, a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Investigation is under progress into both cases.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / No end to snatching cases in Chandigarh
