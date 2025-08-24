No factionalism in Himachal Congress: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ruled out any factionalism in the state unit of Congress party. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ruled out any factionalism in the state unit of Congress party. (HT File)

“There is no particular faction in the party,” said Sukhu while talking to mediapersons after he held a two-hour-long meeting with Congress in-charge Rajani Patil.

This statement comes a day after the meeting held at the party headquarters to muster support for the “Vote chor, kursi chod” campaign, which is part of the Congress nationwide protest against alleged electoral malpractices by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls witnessed sloganeering by supporters of Sukhu and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The CM said, “It is the high command’s prerogative to appoint the president and whosoever is made president of the state unit, it will be accepted by all. There is no factionalism of any kind in the Himachal Congress”.

“Everyone is equal to me. The entire party believes in the ideology of Congress and we will support any one appointed by the high command”, he added.

“I have not suggested any particular name for the post of the president. There is no particular faction in the party,” said the chief minister, while adding that owing to the ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly he could not meet Rajani Patil. He denied any discussion on the expansion of the organisation.

Sukhu said that he only discussed the future programmes and how to give direction to the party and the issues to be raised in the assembly and the public.

Lashing out at the BJP, Sukhu said, “BJP leaders do politics even in times of disaster. During the monsoon session of the assembly, BJP leaders brought an adjournment motion and demanded a discussion on the disaster. When the government responded seriously, the opposition walked out of the House”.

He reiterated that no financial help is being given to the disaster-affected in Himachal Pradesh by the Centre. “We have not received any financial assistance from the Centre so far and providing relief from our own resources and ₹7 lakh is being disbursed for construction of houses, ₹70,000 for belongings and ₹50,000 for loss of cattle, which was much higher as compared to other states”, he said adding.

He added that the Union home secretary was in Shimla and he would talk to him and plead for an adequate special relief package for the state.