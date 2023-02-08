No fresh damages, GSI team to submit report soon: Doda DC on land subsidence

The two-member team from Geological Survey of India (GSI) has yet to submit its report on the land subsidence in Nai Basti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

Doda deputy commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said, “The GSI’s report hasn’t been submitted to the administration yet. The team, in fact, wanted more information from us on rainfall and other aspects, which has been furnished to its members by the meteorological department. We are expecting the report by tonight or tomorrow.”

He, however, said that the GSI’s report will be submitted to Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

On status of land subsidence, he said that the zone of influence hasn’t spread further since Thursday.

“The status remains the same and there is no change on the ground,” he added.

At least 22 houses were emptied out on Friday and 300 people moved from Nai Basti after cracks spread across several structures, leading to the collapse of at least three. The incident has drawn parallels with the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath.

On rehabilitation of the affected families, DC Mahajan said, “The administration has initiated some basic exercise. We are working out details and see what can be done.”

Another team from IIT Jammu comprising Prof Anurag Mishra and Dr Shiva Kumar also visited the village.

“The IIT team has studied structures and it will also submit its report,” said Mahajan.

The deputy commissioner said for now, 22 people have been accommodated at a relief camp where water, accommodation and food are being provided to them.

Others have either returned to their native villages or are staying with their relatives, he added.

Doda falls under ‘seismic 4’ category and sits over a fault line, where light to moderate intensity quake keep occurring frequently.

Chenab river flows close to the village and the area gets moderate to heavy rainfall during monsoons.

Though the affected families included some government employees, majority of them worked as labourers.