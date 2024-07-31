No hard feelings for Punjab CM, says outgoing governor

Outgoing Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday said he had no hard feelings towards Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Addressing his farewell speech at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Purohit said “Mera Punjab CM se koi chhattis ka ankada nahi hai. Hum log politicians hain aur thick-skinned hain, chotti moti baton ki parwah nahi karte.” (I have nothing against the Punjab CM. We politicians are thick-skinned and don’t bother about petty issues.) Outgoing Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses a gathering at the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old Maharashtra politician, who came to Punjab as governor in September 2021 after gubernatorial stints in Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya, was engaged in a confrontation with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for most of his nearly three-year-long tenure in the border state. The tenure was marked by bitter acrimony with the governor questioning the state government’s decisions on grounds of “deviation” from procedures and established practices. The state government dragged him to the Supreme Court twice following an impasse over convening the budget session and for withholding assent to bills.

On Tuesday, Mann was conspicuous by his absence while cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora, along with Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, were present.

Purohit said, “I always prefer to travel by road. It is a great experience to witness nature. Tell the Punjab CM to travel by road and not by chopper.”

Purohit mentioned that there is a lot of scope for development and progress in Punjab. He emphasised the need for coordination between the officers and ministers, suggesting that officers should be given a free hand.

Regarding his resignation, he said, “Journalists ask me about my resignation. I tell them that as per Hindu scriptures, a person who has witnessed the moon 1,000 times should retire. I am 84 now and have witnessed the moon 1,008 times. I sent my resignation in February last year but they told me that they will see it after the elections. Now it has been accepted.”

According to Purohit, the people of Punjab should collectively come forward in the fight against drugs. He also mentioned that during a recent meeting of the NITI Aayog, he raised various development projects for the UT, especially the allotment of a medical college and construction of an outer ring road.

He thanked the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration for their support. He said that memories of Punjab would always be cherished, especially the profound memories of Punjabi culture and the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma, governor’s additional chief secretary K Siva Prasad, UT administrator’s adviser Rajiv Verma, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, UT DGP Surindra Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, UT deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh and others were present.