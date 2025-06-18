No helicopter service for Amarnath pilgrims this year: Shrine board

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir government declared the Amarnath Yatra routes as no-flying zones from July 1 to August 10, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday announced that helicopter services would not be available for pilgrims this year. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday announced that helicopter services would not be available for pilgrims this year. This is the first time that such a decision has been taken by the SASB in the backdrop of heightened security measures after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (Representational photo)

This is the first time that such a decision has been taken by the SASB in the backdrop of heightened security measures after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that triggered Operation Sindoor under which terrorist training camps were targeted in neighbouring Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The announcement made by the SASB on its website read: “The competent authority has in its order dated June 16, 2025, declared all routes of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, including both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes, as a ‘no flying zone’ from July 1 to August 10, 2025. Consequently, helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available in the yatra area during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY,) 2025.”

Following an order by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, the pilgrims should reach the cave shrine from both South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and North Kashmir’s Baltal routes on foot or by using ponies and palkis (palanquins), it added.

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam had left 25 tourists and a local guide dead. India retaliated with Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has only paused Operation Sindoor as terrorism will be treated as an act of war.