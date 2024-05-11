No helmets, confrontation with cops: Rules go for a toss at BJP’s Chandigarh roadshow

Traffic rules took a backseat during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s roadshow in support of Lok Sabha nominee Sanjay Tandon, with supporters seen flouting regulations across the city. Cops directing BJP candidate’s supporters as they drive on the wrong side during the road show in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The event, which was joined by hundreds of vehicles, was aimed at drumming up support for Tandon. Disregard for safety rules, however, was the norm as participants could be seen engaging in reckless behaviour on the roads.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Two-wheeler riders were spotted riding sans helmets, while many individuals were observed peering out of car windows. Besides, supporters indulged in triple riding and overloaded cars, with some even hanging onto vehicles and sitting atop roofs. Vehicles even bled onto the wrong side of two-way roads.

The roadshow, which commenced at 9 am from BJP office in Sector 33 was headed to Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, traversing through various sectors including 35, 36, 37, 38, 24, 25, 23, 22, 21, 27, 28, and the Industrial Area.

The supporters at the roadshow were also spotted indulging in confrontations with traffic police personnel on being stopped at blockade points.

Residents were left inconvenienced as major routes in the city had diversion, resulting in traffic congestion at intersections along Shanti Path, Dakshin Marg, Udyog Path and Madhya Marg.

City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) convener Vinod Vashishtof expressed concern over the inconvenience caused to the public, emphasising the need for larger rallies to be held at designated grounds, such as the one in Sector 25, to minimise inconvenience to city residents, commuters, and pedestrians at sectors.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “We have conducted videography of the entire roadshow, and CCTV cameras at the junctions have also captured violations. Commuters or residents who have shared photographs of vehicles flouting norms will assist us in taking action against violators in accordance with the law. Permission for the roadshow was granted under the condition of strict adherence to traffic regulations.”

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said he was not aware of any violations, adding, “We will address any concerns raised by legal authorities. It was a celebratory occasion for everyone, and it’s possible that some youngsters may have overlooked regulations. I’m uncertain whether these actions can be considered violations.”