No leaves for Chandigarh education dept officials until recruitment cycle completes

As the UT education department is undertaking recruitment for 993 teaching posts of different cadres, it has announced that there will be no leaves for the concerned officials until the appointment letters are all sent out.

While the department has been working on the recruitment of these posts since last year and had expected to finish it by the start of 2025, they have now set January 31 as their next target. The recruitment is being conducted on 100 seats for nursery teachers, 98 seats for post graduate teachers, 303 trained graduate teachers, 396 junior basic training teachers and 96 special educators.

Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said all department officials who are dealing with the recruitment process have been directed to be present in office Tuesday onwards and no leave will be allowed until the issue of appointment letters and completion of promotions for all the posts.

As per officials, document verification of candidates for all the posts have been completed. To avoid legal complications at a later stage, the department had to obtain legal advice on common issues concerning the recruitment for all the posts. The department is now preparing the final selected lists of candidates, which will be declared and uploaded post wise on the department’s website. This process will commence in the next few days.

The schedule to distribute appointment letters will be issued shortly and the first distribution of appointment letters will start from January 13 and be completed for all posts by January 31. The appointment letters will be distributed post-wise at separate functions for the different posts.

The case of special educators had gone to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, which had earlier put a stay on the recruitment.

The Centre had flagged the issue of pupil-teacher ratio at elementary schools of the city, in the 2024 project approval board meeting for the annual budget and work plan under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for the UT.

This is the biggest recruitment cycle of teachers in the department, in terms of numbers, in recent years.