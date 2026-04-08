No LPG, fuel shortage, supply running smoothly: Haryana govt

Haryana government on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure last-mile delivery of cooking gas cylinders with special focus on rural areas and address any bottlenecks in the booking and delivery chain. The review meeting placed special focus on the distribution of 5 kg FTL cylinders, which serve as a convenient and affordable option for migrant labourers, smaller households, street vendors and small eateries. (HT Photo for representation)

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi reviewed the distribution of LPG cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders and the status of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network across the state. All the DCs also joined the meeting through a video conference.

During the meeting, Rastogi directed DCs to ensure that new LPG connections are issued in a time-bound and transparent manner, particularly to beneficiaries under welfare schemes. The commissioner and secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) J Ganesan informed that domestic LPG cylinders are being supplied across the state without any disruption in the supply chain.

Expanding reach to the last mile

The review meeting placed special focus on the distribution of 5 kg FTL cylinders, which serve as a convenient and affordable option for migrant labourers, smaller households, street vendors and small eateries. Between April 1 and April 5, 2026, a total of 4,730 FTL (5 kg) cylinders were sold across the state by the three OMCs. The chief secretary directed all DCs to ensure that the availability and accessibility of 5 kg cylinders is further strengthened at the grassroots level. The Union government has also directed states to double the daily allocation of 5 kg FTL cylinders, to expand outreach and improve affordability.

New LPG connections on the rise

The state government in a statement said that a total of 2,565 new LPG connections have been issued since March 15, 2026. Of these, 1,090 new connections were for 5 kg cylinders, 1,462 for 19 kg domestic cylinders, and 13 for commercial 47.5 kg cylinders. “Continuous supplies are also being maintained at all petrol pumps across the state. Residents are advised to not do panic buying as sufficient stocks are available at all retail outlets,” the spokesperson said.