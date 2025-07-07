Search
No more delay in salary, pension disbursement: Ludhiana MC

Both the mayor and the commissioner emphasised that strict instructions have been issued to staff to accelerate the recovery of outstanding dues from residents

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal have said that sustained and concerted efforts are underway to reinforce the financial health of the civic body. These efforts have begun yielding results, with salaries for the month of June disbursed within the first four days of July, they said.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur highlighted that not just salaries, but pensions for retired employees were also released promptly. (HT Photo)

Mayor Inderjit Kaur highlighted that not just salaries, but pensions for retired employees were also released promptly, marking a significant step forward in the financial management of the corporation.

Both the mayor and the commissioner emphasised that strict instructions have been issued to staff to accelerate the recovery of outstanding dues from residents. Additionally, officials responsible for salary processing have been directed to complete all necessary formalities by month-end to ensure timely disbursement.

The mayor reiterated that employee welfare remains a top priority and that the administration is committed to improving systems for their benefit.

She also called on residents to cooperate by clearing their pending taxes promptly, noting that the funds collected are crucial for providing essential services and undertaking development works across the city.

