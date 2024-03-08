No one will stop Punjab’s funds if AAP has 30-40 MPs: Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Delhi with the slogan “Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhee Dilli hogee aur khushahaal” (With Kejriwal in Parliament also, Delhi will be more prosperous). Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launch the election campaign for the LS polls in New Delhi on Friday. MP Sandeep Pathak (R) and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai are also seen. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Urging the Delhi voters to elect all seven Lok Sabha candidates of the INDIA bloc to strengthen his hands, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP MPs elected from Delhi never raised the concerns of Delhi people in the Parliament.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said it is the people of Delhi who have rooted the AAP in Delhi. “The people of Delhi gave 67 of the 70 seats once and 62 seats the second time. Such a massive mandate has not been given to any party anywhere in the country. The main reason Kejriwal repeatedly wins in Delhi is that the AAP focuses on work,” he said.

“We do not engage in politics of hatred and division. Mohalla clinics, government schools, free electricity, pilgrimage for elderly and talks of providing ration to every household in Delhi were initiated by the government. We have adopted Delhi’s initiatives and implemented them in Punjab, multiplying them two to three times. Today, there are 829 mohalla clinics in Punjab and so far, 1.25 crore people have received treatment and been cured without the need to go to big hospitals,” he added.

Speaking on the treatment being meted out to Delhi by the BJP-led central government, CM Mann stated that whenever Kejriwal does something good, the Centre puts obstacles in his way.

“They stopped medicines’ stock for mohalla clinics and cut off its electricity. They didn’t allow the implementation of doorstep ration scheme. Government schools were being built, they halted that too. Kejriwal is fighting alone against the BJP-led central government for the people of Delhi,” he said.

“We are repeatedly going to the Supreme Court. The constitutional bench of five judges of the Supreme Court has decided that the services will be under the elected government in Delhi, but the central government has stopped it by issuing an ordinance,” the Punjab CM mentioned.

Mann said, “If you give all seven seats of Delhi to the AAP, then Kejriwal will have seven more hands. The people of Punjab are going to give all 13 seats to the AAP. Our candidate is going to win from Kurukshetra, Haryana. The AAP is also contesting elections in Assam and Gujarat. We already have 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. When the AAP has 30 to 40 MPs in both the Houses of Parliament, it will become a political force. When our MPs will come together to fight for the rights of the people of Delhi, no one will dare to stop the work of Delhi and Punjab. The central government has stopped ₹8,000 crore of the Punjab government. These people call themselves “the double engine government”. “Recently, an engine came from Kathua without a driver. Their engines are also without drivers.”

“There are 62 seats in Delhi and 92 in Punjab, which is why the AAP government can function. If we had 40 seats in Delhi and 65-70 seats in Punjab, these people would have already toppled the government. Himachal is an example of this. Day and night, they only scheme how to buy and defect MLAs,” said Mann.

Mann said, “These people (BJP) have sold the country, and have bought more than half of the media and legislators. That’s why they feel that without them, there won’t be any power.”