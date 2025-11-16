No place for drug dealers in ‘land of Gods’: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched a public campaign against ‘chitta’ , leading the ‘Chitta-Virodh’ awareness walkathon from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan in Shimla, marking the beginning of the anti-drug drive. Sukhu also invokes religion to fight the spiralling drug menace in the state and urged the religious institutions to raise their voice against drug abuse. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the ‘chitta-virodh’ awareness walkathon in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“If all religious institutions stand together against Chitta, then no one will be able to stop us from ending this evil,” said Sukhu in his appeal to religious institutions to raise their voice against drug abuse.

This appeal comes as Himachal Pradesh faces many fold increase in number of NDPS cases in the state with “chitta” reaching even remotest areas. From just 622 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2015, the number surged to 1,714 in 2024. As per the data of Himachal police, this year 1,618 FIRs had been registered in the state till September in which 2,566 persons were arrested.

Chief minister Sukhu led the ‘Chitta-Virodh’ awareness Walkathon, a three month campaign to fight drug menace with resolve to “wipe out Chitta from Himachal”. The walkathon marks the launch of a massive public movement against the Chitta, marking the beginning of a decisive campaign across the state. The CM led the walkathon from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan in Shimla with children, public representatives, officials and prominent citizens besides people from all sections of the society participating in sizable numbers. The CM also administered an oath at the Ridge, urging people to stay away from drugs and addictive substances.

‘Chitta-free Himachal is not merely a government initiative but a people’s movement’

CM Sukhu, while addressing the gathering at Chaura Maidan, said, “Chitta-free Himachal is not merely a governmental initiative but is a people’s movement. This initiative would be historic to wipe drug kingpins and peddlers”.

“Chitta was silently harming our culture, our values, and the future of our children,” said Sukhu while appealing the women especially the mothers to steer the movement effectively, stating that that women can play a pivotal role to awaken the society and be the backbone of this campaign, making it a success.

In a stern warning, the CM said that those who are involved in Chitta business, destroying the future of children and ruining families will find no place in the land of the gods. “Our police are ready, our government is ready and more importantly our people are ready to route-out Chitta,” he remarked.

‘Three-prong strategy to eradicate drugs’

Talking of the three-prong strategy of the state government to eradicate drugs, Sukhu said, “Firstly, spreading awareness against drugs, secondly, stopping youth from falling into drugs trap and addiction by taking strict action against drug mafias and strengthening law-enforcement agencies and giving them powers to deal with chitta mafia sternly. Thirdly, ensuring the rehabilitation of children trapped in addiction. Addicted youths are not criminals, they need treatment, care, and support”.

Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani, raising concern over cross-border drug trafficking, said, “Chitta and heroin enter India by crossing international borders. We must act as a shield for our youth. The government’s priority is to keep youth away from drugs. We want to sensitise young people and parents.”

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari said, “We must fight chitta across the state. This cannot be fought by the police or government alone. This is a message for the entire country that Himachal has united against chitta.”

80 govt employees face action for drug-related offences

The state government has done mapping of panchayats to identify chitta (heroin) consumers and suppliers. Similar mapping will be done in schools and colleges as well. Districts — Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur — have emerged as hotspots of youth vulnerability.

The CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against chitta. No one involved in this trade will be spared, no matter how influential they may be”. As part of which the state government has also initiated legal proceedings against at least 80 govt employees, including policemen, for involvement in drug-related offences.

The government has even constituted an anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) and designated 13 police stations for focused anti-drug operations. Since the enforcement of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, police have seized illegal property worth over ₹42 crore from traffickers, identified nearly 70 drug smugglers, and detained at least 44 peddlers.

“Soon after coming to power, the government implemented the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, to send repeated offenders involved in drug trafficking to jail. New laws have also been passed for treatment, rehabilitation and control of organized drug crimes. These include provisions for the death penalty, life imprisonment, fines up to ₹10 lakh, and seizure of property of drug traffickers,” said the CM.

The government will soon form a team of 1,000 anti-chitta volunteers who will act as a link between the police and the public, he said. Police have been instructed to identify drug users and drug mafias at the panchayat level, and this work has been completed. A Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Board has been formed, and a new chapter on drug awareness will be added to the school curriculum.