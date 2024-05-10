No place for ‘gangsterism’ in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday applauded the Punjab Police for arresting two assailants who had shot dead a 30-year-old bouncer at Kharar’s Chando village. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (ANI)

Both the accused suffered six bullet injuries to their abdomen and legs and were admitted to Kharar civil hospital. They are said to be out of danger.

The arrested gangsters, identified as Vikram Rana alias Happy (23) of Teur village and Kiran Singh alias Dhanua (23) of Kharar, are accused of killing Munish Kumar Rana, alias Manni of Teur village, Kharar, officials said, adding that the duo is part of fugitive Lucky Patial gang, who is said to be based in Armenia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mann praised Punjab Police and said there is no place for ‘gangsterism’ in the state.

“Punjab Police took action against two gangsters and arrested them. There is no place for gangsterism in Punjab. Whoever will try to take the law into their own hands should remember that the gangsters no longer have any political ‘patronage’ in Punjab. Strict action will be taken against such people,” Mann wrote on X.

Police said there are several criminal cases filed against both of the accused arrested today. The accused were arrested in an operation led by Mohali Police’s special cell.

According to an official spokesperson, the anti-gangsters task force (ATGF) set up after the AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann came to power has been at the forefront of the fight to eradicate the menace of organised crime in the state.

“This force headed by a police officer of additional director general (ADGP) rank is responsible for taking action against organised crime and ensuring law and order in the state. The state government is also providing the police department with the requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology to bolster efficiency,” the government spokesperson said.

As per official figures, a total of 14 gangsters have been neutralised, while 32 were injured in 96 encounters this year.

The chief minister added that the government is committed to maintaining peace, law and order in the state at all cost.

The CM said that no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace and strict action will be taken against gangsters and anti-social elements. Mann also assured the Punjabis that no stone will be left unturned for making Punjab a peaceful, prosperous and progressive state.