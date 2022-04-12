No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat.
“Not only wheat, but prices of many crops including mustard and cotton are highest ever. There is no arrival of wheat in mandis of southern districts. And as of now, there is no plan to give bonus on wheat. This decision is taken as per the consideration of the Centre,” the minister said when asked about protests by farmers on demand of ₹500 per quintal bonus of wheat to compensate the poor yield.
“Being a farmer, I am happy that prices of agricultural produce and wheat fodder have increased and farmers will get benefits,” he added.
He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them.
“Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.
The minister held a meeting with officials of the Karnal market committee office. He said the government has ensured payment within 72 hours of wheat procurement.
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
RTI reply: Haryana spends ₹29.51 crore annually on 275 ex-MLAs’ pension
As per the list, Congress' senior leader and seven-times MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav is drawing the highest pension of ₹2.38 lakh per month, followed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's ₹2.22 lakh. Even former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's widow, Jasma Devi is getting a family pension of ₹99,619 besides ₹61,800 she is getting for being an ex-MLA.
Judicial custody for PTC MD in sexual harassment case
A Mohali court on Monday sent PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan to judicial custody in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled by a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant. The counsel for the MD has applied for bail. The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8-B, Mohali. Arrangements for the girls' stay were made at JD residency, Phase-5, Mohali.
EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project
A six-member team from European Investment Bank visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB. The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation read.
O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus's deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave. According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
