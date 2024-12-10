No plans to convert PU into central university: Centre

The central government on Monday told the Parliament that there were no immediate plans to convert Panjab University (PU) into a central university. The statement from minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar came in response to a question raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari regarding the delay in election of the senate, the apex governing body of PU. (HT)

The statement comes at a time when a protest is underway at the varsity from students and Punjab politicians speaking in unison, apprehending that efforts are being made to dilute Punjab’s claim over university.

A pre-Independence university, created under the Panjab University Act, 1947, under provisions of Section 72 of the Reorganisation Act, 1966, PU was declared an inter-state body corporate, having the participation of Punjab and Centre. While there has been demand from the campus faculty to declare it a central university, all political parties have been opposed to the idea.

Responding to a question by Tewari in the Lok Sabha, Majumdar reaffirmed the university’s autonomy under the Panjab University Act, 1947, and said senate elections were conducted by the university after due approval from chancellor (the Vice-President of India).

“The ministry is guided by the autonomy of the Panjab University. The government has no plan to convert PU into a central university at present,” he said.

Tewari had asked a question that whether the government was aware that the process for PU senate elections had not been initiated despite its tenure ending on October 31, 2024.

The PU Act provides that the election process must be initiated 240 days before the expiry of the term of the senate. He had, thus, sought to know whether there were plans to convert PU into a central university.

“What the education minister is saying, without saying it, is if senate elections are not being held it is not their responsibility. We have nothing to do with it,” Tewari said on X, after the government response.

The senate is the apex body of the university, overseeing all of its affairs, concerns and property. It comprises 91 members, including 47 from eight faculty constituencies, while the rest are nominated or ex-officio members. Its term ended on October 31, 2024. Protests began on campus seeking senate polls on October 18, which are still continuing.

An FIR came to be lodged against a dozen odd students for allegedly trying to disrupt an event, to be presided over by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, during these protests. Later, university promised to take the FIR back, but has not initiated the process so far.

Authorities maintain that they have written to the chancellor’s office numerous times regarding the issue, but they have yet to receive a response and as per rules, the senate elections can only be called only after permission from the chancellor.

On June 30, 2022, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution against the attempt to alter the status of PU into a central university, while strongly urging the Centre not to consider any change in the nature and character of the institution. All MLAs, except those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had supported the resolution. The resolution was moved by then higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who claimed that Punjab was being robbed of its rights by the Centre.

HC to hear petition on senate poll delay on Dec 11

Meanwhile, the high court deferred the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking senate polls for Wednesday. The case could not be taken up and later counsels from the petitioner’s side urged for a short date. Following this, the high court ordered listing of the matter for December 11. The plea from advocate Vaibhav Vats seeks immediate election and alleges that the delay in conducting the senate elections is a violation of the provisions of the Panjab University Act.