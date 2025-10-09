No power cuts in state from next year, says Kejriwal

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the ‘Roshan Punjab’ campaign worth over ₹5,000 crore to make the state ‘free of power cuts.’ CM Bhagwant Mann along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others in Jalandhar on Wednesday (@ArvindKejriwal X)

Addressing the gathering during the launch of the campaign to ensure ‘Power cut free Punjab’ at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, Kejriwal said this is a historic initiative taken by the Punjab government.

“The industry sector is getting the lowest tariff in the country, and the agriculture sector is getting uninterrupted power. Now with this path-breaking initiative, we have moved to the next step aimed at providing a 24-hour supply of electricity by next year,” Kejiwal said.

“The project, worth ₹5,000 crore, will lead to a complete transformation of the transmission and distribution network,” he said.

Kejriwal also lauded CM Mann for preparing the blueprint for this project, which entails setting up new substations and power lines to reduce the load on feeders.

“The focus will be on building new infrastructure, upgrading existing systems, and enhancing maintenance in the power sector,” he said, adding that this will eliminate the issue of voltage fluctuation, especially in rural and remote areas, and significantly improve power supply.

He added that there is no shortage of electricity in the state. “In many places, the substations, electric lines, and other infrastructure have become outdated, leading to interruptions in power supply,” Kejriwal said.

He added that often, low or loose wires cause accidents, and after the success of the pilot project in the West Ludhiana subdivision, it will now be implemented in other cities.

“The initiative has now been started across all 87 subdivisions under these municipal corporations and is expected to be completed by June 2026,” he added.

CM Mann said, realising well that power is the lifeline of the economy, the state government has taken several key initiatives to augment this sector. “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that due to concerted efforts of the state government, all the sectors, domestic, industrial, and agriculture, are getting uninterrupted power supply,” Mann said, adding that due to efforts of the state government, coal supply from Pachwara coal mine, which was shut since 2015, was resumed.

The CM said that 90% of households in Punjab are receiving zero electricity bills, which has provided relief to the public.

“Punjab has emerged as a lighthouse for the country with these power sector reforms. Nothing concrete had taken place in the power sector in the state during the misrule of Congress and Akali-BJP governments. After assuming charge, my government has taken several key initiatives in the power sector. The reforms will further strengthen the sector in the state,” he said.

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, who also holds the power portfolio, Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal, and others were also present on the occasion

‘One-India’ fest inaugurated at LPU

CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also inaugurated LPU’s annual mega cultural fest, ‘One India-2025’.

LPU’s founder chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal, a Rajya Sabha member, said this year’s edition, themed ‘Gatha-e-Bharat: Narratives of Monuments and History’, witnessed a celebration of unity in diversity. “The students representing 28 states and 8 union territories marched together in an impressive procession of tableaus, folk dances, and traditional performances, each reflecting the distinctive spirit of their region,” Mittal said.

Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal expressed said the energy among the youth is incredible.

Mann said every performance reflected the beauty and unity of our nation. “Our youth are our greatest asset,” Mann said.