No regular hiring since 2022: Punjab turns to retired doctors to fill 78 posts

Grappling with a persistent shortage of medical specialists in government hospitals and a lack of regular recruitment since 2022, the Punjab health department is turning to its retired workforce by inviting applications for 78 consultant posts reserved exclusively for retired government specialists. Punjab has 2,098 sanctioned posts for medical specialists, of which only around 1,000 were filled, leaving a vacancy rate of approximately 47%, according to official data. (HT Photo for representation)

However, this is not the first time the state government has turned to retired doctors to address the shortage. Earlier in July 2025, the health department invited applications to recruit 100 retired medical specialists through walk-in interviews, with the initial engagement period set at one year, extendable annually subject to performance and approval.

The latest recruitment drive, notified on October 19 by the department of health and family welfare, comes amid the state government’s failure to undertake regular recruitment of medical specialists since 2022, leaving nearly half of the sanctioned positions vacant and severely affecting specialist services at public health facilities.

The department has made it clear that the vacancies are reserved for retired government medical officers. The notification does not invite applications from serving doctors or private-sector specialists.

According to the notice, applications will be accepted from November 2 to November 11, until 4pm. Walk-in interviews will be held on November 12 at 10am at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in Sector 34-A, Chandigarh.

The department has also instituted a monthly interview mechanism, with applications accepted on any working day and walk-in interviews scheduled for the second Tuesday of every month.

The decision underscores the government’s continued reliance on temporary arrangements to plug critical gaps in public healthcare, rather than filling specialist positions through regular appointments.

Nearly half of sanctioned medical specialist posts lie vacant

Punjab has 2,098 sanctioned posts for medical specialists, of which only around 1,000 were filled, leaving a vacancy rate of approximately 47%, according to official data.

The shortage is particularly acute in several districts and at sub-divisional hospitals, where the availability of specialists remains inadequate for the patient load. Patiala district, for instance, had only one psychiatrist in the health department.

Several sub-divisional hospitals in the border districts have also faced shortages of gynaecologists and anaesthetists, specialties crucial for maternal healthcare, emergency procedures and surgeries.

Vacancies cover 12 specialties

The 78 consultant posts cover 12 specialties: anaesthesia, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, general medicine, psychiatry, radio-diagnosis, paediatrics, chest and tuberculosis, ear, nose and throat (ENT), ophthalmology, orthopaedics and dermatology.

However, the notification does not specify the number of posts allocated to each specialty. Dr Hitinder Kaur, director, health and family welfare department, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Medical services association seeks expedited regular recruitment

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said the government must prioritise and expedite the recruitment of regular PCMS specialist doctors, pointing out that the last walk-in interviews for regular recruitment were held way back in 2022.

“PCMSA was apprised in August this year that the recruitment process for regular PCMS doctors had been initiated. However, no tangible progress has been made so far,” Sarin said.

He said stop-gap arrangements could not be a sustainable solution to the shortage of specialists and urged the government to expedite regular recruitment to ensure adequate availability of specialist doctors and strengthen healthcare delivery across Punjab.