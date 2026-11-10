Ask ten people in Dubai where they keep their overflow and you will hear the same handful of names. That is not the same as knowing which operator is actually good. Most storage companies here quote by WhatsApp, describe their units as "climate controlled" without a single number attached, and leave you to discover the rest when you turn up with a van in the middle of August. Storage in Dubai: 8 Operators Ranked on Price, Climate and Access

This ranking takes a different route. It leans on what each operator is willing to put in writing on its own website: prices, temperatures, humidity limits, opening hours, street addresses. If a company publishes it, it can be checked. If it keeps it behind a phone call, that counts against it.

Eight operators made the final list. They cover every major storage district in the city, from Al Quoz to JLT, Deira, International City and the industrial south, so most readers will find at least two realistic options near home.

Key takeaways Vachi Storage ranks first. It publishes a full unit-by-unit tariff, holds units at 20 to 25°C with humidity under 55%, rents with no deposit from one month and gives 24/7 access at two Al Quoz sites.

The Box ranks second for its long track record, ISO-certified facilities and choice of districts, including JLT and DIP.

The cheapest headline rate belongs to StorageX Dubai at AED 149 a month, but climate control there is a paid upgrade of AED 100 to 200.

Only two operators publish both a temperature range and a humidity ceiling: Vachi and StorageX. Several others publish a temperature only.

Location still matters most for many people. SpaceHub covers the Deira side, StorageX and The Box cover JLT, Delight covers five emirates. How we ranked Dubai's storage operators Each operator was scored on six criteria. The framework follows the one used by the independent rating site storageindubai.ae, which compares Dubai storage providers on the same measures. No operator paid to be included, and no operator paid for its position. Criterion What we looked for Weight Published pricing A rate card on the website, ideally unit by unit 25% Climate specification Temperature and humidity stated in numbers 20% Access Genuine 24/7 entry without booking a slot 15% Locations Number of sites and the districts they serve 15% Contract terms Deposit, minimum term, annual discount 15% Moving support Pickup, packing and delivery options 10% All figures in this article come from each operator's own website. Some prices exclude VAT. Rates in Dubai also shift with demand, especially around the September lease cycle, so confirm the numbers before you sign. The 8 at a glance # Operator Entry price Climate spec published Access Locations Best for 1 Vachi Storage AED 330 / 15 sq ft 20-25°C, humidity under 55% 24/7 Al Quoz 3, Al Quoz 4 Heat-sensitive household goods, valuables 2 The Box Quote Regulated, no figure 24/7/365 Al Quoz, JLT, DIP, Dubai Industrial City Large moves, many districts 3 SpaceHub Quote 24-25°C 24/7, app 9 Dubai sites Living near Deira, Karama, the airport 4 Storage Solutions Dubai AED 300 / 10 sq ft + VAT No Support 24/7 Al Quoz Industrial Comparing prices without calling 5 StorageX Dubai AED 149 18-24°C, 40-55% humidity (upgrade) 24/7 8 listed areas Lowest entry rate 6 GetSpace AED 150 Not stated for standard units 24/7, app Al Quoz Small loads, no car 7 Reef Storage AED 300 / 12 sq ft Temperature controlled, no figure 7 days, extended hours International City Luggage and short stays 8 Delight Self Storage AED 300-450 / 10-25 sq ft 18-24°C 24/7 Five emirates Moving between emirates The ranking in detail 1. Vachi Storage. Full tariff online and a climate band you can hold them to At a glance Website: vachistorage.com

Locations: 72 6B Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, and 8 5th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4

Starting price: AED 330 a month for 15 sq ft

Climate: 20 to 25°C, humidity under 55%, HEPA air filtration

Access: 24/7, CCTV and alarms; phone answered 7am to 7pm daily

Contract: from one month, no deposit, about 8% off annual plans

Track record: 5 years in Dubai, 1,000+ customers, 4.8 on Google

Best for: furniture, electronics, documents, art and anything that suffers in the summer heat

Vachi takes first place because it publishes more of what matters than anyone else on this list. The full tariff sits on the website, unit by unit, so you can work out a monthly bill before you speak to anyone. That alone puts it in a small minority of Dubai operators.

The second reason is the climate promise. Vachi states a band in numbers, 20 to 25°C, and a humidity ceiling of 55%, with HEPA filtration on top. Only one other operator in the city publishes both a temperature range and a humidity limit, and there it is a paid upgrade. At Vachi it is the standard. In a city where July afternoons pass 45°C outside and a metal-roofed warehouse holds that heat for weeks, the difference shows up in warped veneer, cracked leather and photographs stuck together.

Third, the terms. There is no deposit, you can rent for a single month, and the annual plan is cheaper by about 8%. Annual customers also get the first month free, pickup included and insurance added. The two sites both sit in Al Quoz. Site 1, on 6B Street in Industrial Area 3, is about five minutes from Mall of the Emirates. Site 2, in Industrial Area 4, holds the half-height lockers.

Vachi Storage price list

Unit size Monthly price 15 sq ft AED 330 25 sq ft AED 450 short term / AED 625 long term 35 sq ft AED 585 short term / AED 865 long term 50 sq ft AED 1,150 75 sq ft AED 1,650 100 sq ft AED 2,250 200 sq ft AED 4,000

Beyond standard units, Vachi runs specialist storage for art, cars, boats, furniture, bikes, seasonal clothing and private vaults. Bikes start from AED 770 a month and clothing from AED 330. The rest is priced on consultation.

Pros

Full unit-by-unit tariff published

Temperature and humidity stated in numbers, as standard

No deposit, monthly terms, cheaper annual plans with free pickup and insurance

Two sites close to Sheikh Zayed Road, 24/7 access

Cons

Both sites are in Al Quoz. Residents of Dubai Marina, JLT, the southern corridor or Sharjah may find a closer operator more practical

Specialist services such as art and vault storage are quote-based

2. The Box. The long-established name with the widest reach At a glance

Website: theboxme.com

Locations: Al Quoz, JLT, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Industrial City

Starting price: quote

Climate: regulated climate control, no figure published

Access: 24/7/365, biometric entry, security staff on site around the clock

Unit sizes: 12 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft, including drive-up units

Best for: big moves, villa contents, people in JLT or DIP

The Box was founded in 2007 by Wadih Haddad and describes itself as an industry leader for nearly two decades. Its facilities are ISO-certified, entry is biometric, and trained security staff are on site 24 hours a day. It also runs moving services, from local moves to international relocations, so one company can handle the whole job.

Its real advantage is reach. With sites in Al Quoz, JLT, DIP and Dubai Industrial City, The Box is close to a large share of Dubai's residential areas, and its size range runs up to 1,000 sq ft, enough for a full villa or a stock room. What keeps it in second place is pricing: everything is by quote, so comparison takes a phone call.

Pros

Running since 2007, ISO-certified facilities

Four districts, including JLT and DIP

Units up to 1,000 sq ft, drive-up options

Biometric access and round-the-clock guards

Cons

No public price list

No published temperature or humidity figures

3. SpaceHub. Nine sites and keyless app access At a glance

Website: spacehubstore.com

Locations: Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz 3, Ras Al Khor, Ras Al Khor 2, Umm Ramool, Al Karama, Abu Hail, Latifa, Airport Road

Starting price: quote

Climate: stable 24 to 25°C, air conditioning running 24/7

Access: 24/7, keyless entry through the SpaceHub app

Unit sizes: 1 to 16 m², ceilings up to 2.4 m

Best for: residents of Deira, Karama and the airport area

SpaceHub has the widest spread of small sites in Dubai. Nine locations is more than any other operator on this list, and several of them sit on the Deira side of the creek, which few rivals cover. It runs on a franchise model with an app that handles booking, payment, gate opening and unit access over Bluetooth. You can even take a 24-hour guest pass to look at a unit before renting it.

It publishes a temperature, 24 to 25°C, which is more than most. There is no humidity figure, and pricing is not on the main pages. Rentals start from one month. At Al Quoz 3, security is provided by Belhasa Security.

Pros

Nine Dubai sites, including Deira-side districts

Temperature stated in numbers

App-based keyless access, guest viewing passes

Monthly rentals

Cons

No public prices on the main pages

Fully self-service, which not everyone wants

4. Storage Solutions Dubai. A real price ladder, in plain sight At a glance

Website: storagesolutionsdubai.com

Location: Street 18, Warehouse 12, Al Quoz Industrial Area, next to Berger Paint

Starting price: AED 300 for 10 sq ft, plus VAT

Climate: fully air conditioned, no figure published

Access: 24/7 customer support, recorded CCTV, on-site security

Unit sizes: 10 sq ft to 300 sq ft

Best for: people who want to compare costs before calling anyone

Storage Solutions Dubai deserves credit for doing what most of the market will not. It lists every unit size and price on its website, from AED 300 for 10 sq ft up to AED 3,600 for 300 sq ft, plus VAT. It claims more than 20 years in the storage business and also handles removals, packing and office moves.

The gap is the climate specification. "Fully air conditioned" is a description, not a number, and for furniture or electronics stored through July and August that distinction matters.

Pros

Complete price list online

Central Al Quoz location

Removals and packing in-house

Cons

No stated temperature or humidity range

Prices exclude VAT

5. StorageX Dubai. Lowest entry price, honest about the catch At a glance

Website: storagexdubai.ae

Locations listed: Business Bay, Al Qusais, Jebel Ali, Dubai Silicon Oasis, JLT, Al Quoz Industrial, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Marina

Starting price: AED 149 a month

Climate: 18 to 24°C and 40 to 55% humidity on climate units, an upgrade of AED 100 to 200 a month

Access: 24/7, CCTV, alarms, individual lock and key

Best for: non-sensitive items on a tight budget

StorageX has the lowest headline rate in this ranking, and it is unusually honest about what that rate buys. Standard units are described as suitable for non-temperature-sensitive items. Climate-controlled units, held at 18 to 24°C and 40 to 55% humidity, cost AED 100 to 200 a month more.

That is useful information, and it makes StorageX one of only two operators publishing both temperature and humidity. It also means the AED 149 figure is not the price most Dubai residents actually need between May and October. The operator lists more than eight areas and offers same-day keys after online booking.

Pros

Lowest entry rate on the list

Clear split between standard and climate units

Wide spread of listed areas, including JLT and Marina

Cons

Climate control costs extra

The entry price does not state a unit size

6. GetSpace. Simple pricing per square metre At a glance

Website: getspacestorage.com

Location: Al Quoz, near main roads and the metro

Starting price: AED 150 a month

Prices: about 2 m² from AED 150, 3 m² from AED 250, 5 m² from AED 400, 10 m² from AED 700

Access: 24/7, app-based entry, CCTV, alarms and fire protection

Contract: minimum one month, first month free, no deposit

Best for: students, small loads, people without a car

GetSpace keeps things short: a clear price per size, the first month free, no deposit and app-based entry at any hour. Sizes run from 1 m² to 20 m². Its Al Quoz site sits close to main roads and the metro, which makes it one of very few options that work without a car. A climate specification for standard units is not stated.

Pros

Low, published prices

First month free, no deposit

Metro-accessible

Cons

One location

No published climate figures

7. Reef Storage. Cubic metres and per-suitcase rates At a glance

Website: reefstorage.ae

Location: Warehouse 1, Minutes Building, International City

Starting price: AED 300 for a 12 sq ft (1 cbm) locker

Other rates: 50 sq ft for AED 900, up to 180 sq ft for AED 1,500; luggage AED 75 per piece per month

Access: 7 days a week, extended hours

Contract: no deposit; first month free for new customers on 6 to 12 month terms

Best for: students, summer leavers, luggage

Reef Storage prices in both square feet and cubic metres, which helps when you are trying to picture how much will fit. Its per-suitcase rate, AED 75 a month for a 45 by 45 by 70 cm bag, is the simplest answer on this list for anyone leaving for the summer with three cases and nothing else. The facility mentions temperature control, sprinklers and monitored door alarms, without a stated range.

Pros

Published rates in sq ft and cbm

Per-suitcase pricing

No deposit

Cons

International City is a drive for most of the city

Access is long-hours rather than 24/7

8. Delight Self Storage. One provider across five emirates At a glance

Website: delightselfstorage.com

Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah

Starting price: AED 300 to 450 for 10 to 25 sq ft

Climate: 18 to 24°C

Access: 24/7, biometric entry, individually alarmed units

Contract: minimum one calendar month, online booking

Best for: families who might move between emirates

Delight is the multi-emirate option. Its units are held at 18 to 24°C, each unit has its own alarm, and entry is biometric. For a family moving from Dubai to Sharjah next year, keeping one provider and one contract is a real convenience. No humidity figure is published.

Pros

Five emirates

Temperature range stated

Individually alarmed units

Cons

No humidity figure

Limited published price range

Price comparison by unit size Only operators that publish prices are included. Unit sizes do not line up exactly, so this is a guide rather than a like-for-like table.

Approximate size Vachi Storage Storage Solutions Dubai Reef Storage GetSpace Delight Locker, 10-21 sq ft AED 330 (15 sq ft) AED 300 (10 sq ft, + VAT) AED 300 (12 sq ft) AED 150 (about 2 m²) AED 300-450 (10-25 sq ft) Small room, about 50 sq ft AED 1,150 Listed on site AED 900 AED 400 (about 5 m²) Quote Medium room, about 100 sq ft AED 2,250 Listed on site Listed on site AED 700 (about 10 m²) Quote Large room, 180-300 sq ft AED 4,000 (200 sq ft) AED 3,600 (300 sq ft, + VAT) AED 1,500 (180 sq ft) Quote Quote

The pattern is clear. Vachi is not the cheapest per square foot. What the higher figure buys is a stated climate band and humidity limit as standard, plus pickup and insurance on annual plans. For boxes of kitchenware that may not matter. For a leather sofa or a box of family photographs, it usually does.

Storage by district: who is closest

Where you live Operators with a site nearby Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim, Mall of the Emirates area Vachi Storage, The Box, SpaceHub, Storage Solutions Dubai, GetSpace, StorageX Dubai Marina, JLT, JBR The Box (JLT), StorageX (JLT, Dubai Marina) Deira, Al Karama, Abu Hail, Airport area SpaceHub, StorageX (Al Qusais) International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis Reef Storage, StorageX (Silicon Oasis) Dubai Investment Park, Jebel Ali The Box, StorageX Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah Delight Self Storage

How much space do you need?

What you are storing Typical unit A few boxes, suitcases, seasonal clothes 15-25 sq ft Studio contents, or 20-30 boxes 35-50 sq ft One-bedroom flat 75-100 sq ft Two-bedroom flat 100-150 sq ft Three-bedroom villa 200 sq ft and up

When in doubt, size up by one step. Dubai storage units are paid by area, but what usually runs out first is height and access to the back of the unit.

Before you sign: a short checklist Ask for the temperature and humidity range in writing. Confirm the total monthly price including VAT, and what happens at renewal.

Check whether 24/7 access really means no appointment.

Ask what insurance covers and up to what value.

Find out who is responsible for damage during pickup.