Vacant posts: No regular physician in Ludhiana civil hospital

The local civil hospital here is now working without any regular physician as the lone medicine specialist, Dr Amanpreet, recently was promoted as the district family planning officer. Now that she is gone, all three posts of physicians lie vacant at the district hospital in the state’s biggest urban centre. The hospital will now rope in physicians from sub-divisional hospitals in Machhiwara and Khanna on deputation. (HT Photo)

The doctor had a daily OPD of around 250-300 patients besides being responsible for people admitted to male and female wards and the emergency as well.

The hospital will now rope in physicians from sub-divisional hospitals in Machhiwara and Khanna on deputation.

“We already had a physician coming in from Machhiwara and we will also have the one in Khanna come here on deputation,” said senior medical officer (SMO), civil hospital, Dr Harpreet Singh.

When approached regarding what was the department doing to get a regular physician at the hospital, civil hospital surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra didn’t respond to multiple calls.

There are around 23 posts of physicians in the various government hospitals in the districts and only three of these posts were occupied till now. Now there are only two physicians.

A health official on the condition of anonymity told that the health department was in the process of hiring specialists and around 20 of these would be sent to Ludhiana.

It is pertinent here to mention that last November the district was given 17 medical officers from the batch of newly recruited 400 doctors. Only 11 of them were reported to have joined the service.