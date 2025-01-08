No reports of HMPV cases in Haryana, advisory issued to civil surgeons: Health minister Rao

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Monday said so far there has been no reported case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state and assured that the health department is fully alert and prepared for any eventuality. In a statement issued here, the health minister said an advisory has been issued by the director general health services to civil surgeons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The health minister said she has directed all civil surgeons to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of influenza, HMPV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and other respiratory diseases.

In a statement issued here, the health minister said an advisory has been issued by the director general health services to civil surgeons. The advisory urges them to remain vigilant in their respective areas concerning these diseases and ensure preparedness.

As per the advisory, all the health centres will have to establish designated flu corners, while district health officers have been directed to ensure these centres are stocked with adequate medicines, equipment, oxygen, and ventilators, with trained staff assigned on continuous rotation.

The health minister further informed that the in-charges of flu corners have been instructed to ensure the availability of medications such as oseltamivir (75mg, 45mg, 30mg) and syrup, along with necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), N-95 masks, reagent kits, and viral transport media (VTM).

The district health officer will have to ensure that dedicated beds are available for seasonal influenza and other respiratory diseases at these specialised centres. The minister also emphasised the importance of frequent hand-wash by health care workers and urged anyone exhibiting symptoms like cough or cold to wear masks.

The health minister urged each district surveillance unit to monitor trends of influenza-like symptoms and severe respiratory issues within their jurisdiction.

“In the case of severe symptoms, they are instructed to test samples as necessary,” said the minister and directed to ramp up public education initiatives, focusing on respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene, particularly during the winter season.

Special attention has been given to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and pregnant women. Rao has also instructed the civil surgeons to hold regular consultations with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and report updates daily to the department.

What is Human Metapneumovirus?

According to Dr Manish Bansal, director general health services (DGHS), HMPV is a virus that can lead to respiratory infections in individuals of all ages. Symptoms typically include cough, fever, nasal congestion, difficulty breathing, and bronchitis, with severe cases potentially leading to pneumonia.

HMPV spreads through droplets from coughing or sneezing, close personal contact (e.g., touching or shaking hands), or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

Dr Bansal reassured the public that most cases of HMPV resolve on their own within 2-5 days. He recommended supportive care, including staying hydrated, resting, and taking medication to alleviate pain and respiratory symptoms. At present, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV.

To prevent infection, Dr Bansal advised the public to frequently wash their hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face with unwashed hands, maintain distance from sick individuals, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if feeling unwell.

He emphasised that influenza, HMPV and RSV are common causes of respiratory infections, particularly during the winter months.