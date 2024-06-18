No respite from heatwave, Bathinda sizzles at 46.9° C

Chandigarh : There was no let-up in the ongoing heat wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the last several days, with Bathinda reeling at 46.9 degrees Celsius on Monday. A man drinks water to quench his thirst on a hot summer day, in Amritsar, Monday. (PTI)

While blistering heat swept Bathinda in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana’s Jind also recorded a maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered and recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Faridkot in Punjab was also under the grip of severe heat at 46 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur also sweltered under severe heat recording respective maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, 44.6 degrees Celsius, 45.4 degrees Celsius, 45 degrees Celsius and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, intense heat conditions prevailed in Faridabad and Sirsa, which recorded respective maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Mahendergarh recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar sweltered at 45.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also continued to prevail in Gurugram and Kurukshetra, which recorded maximums of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said.

Rohtak sizzled at 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relief in sight from Tuesday night: IMD

According to the India meteorological department (IMD), heatwave conditions would abate from Tuesday night and residents would get relief from searing heat wave from Wednesday as light to moderate rainfall was expected under the influence of Western disturbance. “Light to moderate rain is likely at few places in Punjab from June 18 to 22. The rain spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph),” the IMD bulletin said.