No talks till Dallewal’s ‘release: Farm leaders to Punjab

Protesting farmers on Wednesday demanded the ‘release’ of farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was whisked away by Punjab police on Tuesday night and admitted to Ludhiana hospital, hours before he was to start fast-unto-death in support of farmers’ demands at Khanauri. The situation at the Khanouri border remained tense on Wednesday. (HT File)

Police on Tuesday said that Dallewal (70) was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for a medical checkup as “the administration was concerned about his health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.”

The situation at the Khanouri border remained tense on Wednesday as the protesting farmers were upset over the manner in which Dallewal was shifted from the protest site.

As per reports, the crowd has swelled at the site with farmers from various parts of the state arriving ahead of their proposed march to Delhi on December 6.

On Wednesday evening, deputy inspector general of police (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, along with Patiala SSP, met a group of farm leaders at the Khanauri border.

The farmers threatened by police presence started raising slogans fearing that cops had come to detain another farmer leader. After assurance from the DIG, the leaders agreed to a talk but made it clear that until Dallewal is brought back to the protest site, they will not discuss any matter with the state government.

Baldev Singh Sirsa, a member, SKM (non-political) said that senior Punjab police officials met them and wanted to discuss certain issues.

“We informed the Punjab police officials that we would not indulge in any dialogue till Jagjeet Singh Dallewal is released from the hospital. Dallewal has been illegally detained by police,” Sirsa said.

Meanwhile, one of the police officials who was part of the team that met the farmers said that we had updated the protesters about Dallewal’s health.

“We have informed the farmers about the Dallewal’s health, and our intentions of taking him to the hospital. Currently, he is stable. Given the state of Dallewal’s health, it was very risky for him to start a hunger strike,” said a senior police official, pleading anonymity.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sukhjit Singh’s fast-unto-death entered the second day.

Earlier in the day, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher again slammed the Punjab government.

“Sukhjit’s fast unto death enters the second day,” he said.

He further said they were not aware of Dallewal’s condition. “What is his condition? Nobody is making it clear,” he said.

Pandher said the state government has not yet given any clarification regarding the forcible removal of Dallewal. “The Punjab chief minister should tell people of the state about yesterday’s incident (taking away Dallewal) and why it was done,” he asked.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers’ various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.