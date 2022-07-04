No vacant land in sight, Chandigarh admn to shelve land pooling policy
Faced with paucity of vacant land, the UT administration has all but shelved its plans to formulate a land pooling policy for Chandigarh villages after working on it for nearly two years.
Instead, the administration is now exploring other options for village development.
UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “We are looking at alternatives to land pooling policy, as there is not much vacant land in Chandigarh. Among various options, we are examining cluster development models, as adopted in Maharashtra.”
The land pooling policy was aimed at bringing the development of city’s villages on par with developed sectors, also mandated by the Chandigarh Master Plan - 2031.
Under it, land owners were to pool their land, and the administration was to consolidate it, design the layout and develop the infrastructure. Any land pocket could be developed for new residential, commercial or institutional projects with unified planning and servicing.
“Cost recovery for administration was from the sale of some of the plots and the remaining plots could be distributed among the landowners to develop or sell for development,” said a UT official.
Under cluster development, now being explored by the administration, houses are built closer together on a specific plot of land, rather than distributed uniformly on vast areas across the whole complex. The extra land is used as an open space for recreation or agriculture.
“Land consolidation will remain an issue there also. It may also involve some kind of land pooling,” said the official.
Inadequate vacant land
To formulate a land pooling and aggregation policy, the administration had even roped in the Indian Institute of Human Settlement (IISH), Bengaluru, and explored the possibility of introducing land pooling in a limited area as a pilot project.
It had also studied similar policies in other states like Punjab and Haryana. However, both states have large pieces of contiguous vacant land available for pooling that Chandigarh villages lack.
Any vacant space available is either a green area or a land earmarked for specific projects.
The issue of haphazard constructions and encroachments in villages also plagued the policy’s formulation.
The constructions, most of which are illegal, have to be demolished for the policy to have any practical value, according to experts. “It is politically and administratively not a viable option, as it will involve displacement of a large number of people,” said the official.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics