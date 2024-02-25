No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar devp council chief

A no-confidence motion was moved against the chairperson of Srinagar District Development Council (DDC) and his deputy Bilal Ahmad Bhat after a group of council members, who are being supported by independents, moved a resolution. Aftab Malik (HT Photo)

Srinagar DDC chairperson Malik and his deputy are members of Apni Party, led by Altaf Bukhari. The duo, after getting elected in 2020, secured the positions with support of independent members of the council, many of whom later jointed the Apni Party. Even one member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had supported Malik then.

Members of the DDC met in Srinagar on Saturday and moved a no-confidence resolution, which was later handed over deputy commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din. If the DC accepts and the resolution, a vote would be called on the duo’s date. The DC is yet to take a call on the matter.

Aftab Malik refused to comment on the development.

The resolution carried signatures of nine members of the council. In the resolution, the members said that they have two-third majority in the council and the resolution has been moved as chairperson and his deputy have not been able to initiate public developmental projects and hold meetings.

DDC member Manzoor Ahmad said that the motion was submitted at office of the DC against chairperson and vice-chairperson.

“We met and moved resolution against the DDC chairperson and his deputy and this initiative has been taken only after recent notification by government wherein rules were set for removal of chairperson and vice-chairperson in district development councils.”

Another DDC member said that since Aftab Malik became chairperson, not a single meeting of council has been convened in four years. “This is a defunct council and now, Apni Party has moved resolution against its own chairperson and deputy chairperson. We are hopeful Srinagar will get new chairperson in coming days.”

The council has 14 members and majority of them are from the Apni Party and independents. The BJP and the Congress have one member each in the council.