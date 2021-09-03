Nod from Delhi, Uttarakhand awaited for graduate constituency polls: Panjab University to HC

Panjab University (PU) has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that an approval for holding the elections of the graduate constituency for the varsity senate were awaited from the governments of New Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Assuring the high court that it would make efforts to complete the poll process by the end of September, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for PU, said that it had got the nod from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan.

The information was given during the resumed hearing of the case by the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Ashok Kumar Verma: the varsity has challenged a March order of a single bench asking the varsity to hold senate polls in two months.

The counsel for the former senators, who had initially taken the matter to court demanding senate polls in 2020, argued that polls should at least be held in the states where permission had been granted.

PU had deferred the August 18 polls for the graduate constituency in view of non-availability of required polling booths. Registered graduates is the largest constituency with 3.6 lakh voters and 15 members are elected from it in seven states.

On the last hearing on August 12, the court had observed that it had full faith in the vice-chancellor and appreciated his efforts for holding the elections. The matter will now be taken up on September 13 with PU seeking time to examine the issue.