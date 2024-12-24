Noise limit breached: After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon show’s organisers to face music

After Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, UT administration has started the process for initiating action against the organiser of AP Dhillon’s concert for violating the permissible limits of noise levels during the show that was held at the rally ground in Sector 25 on Saturday evening. The administration had warned that it will take action if the noise level of 75 dB(A) was breached during the concert. (HT file photo)

The administration had warned that it will take action if the noise level of 75 dB(A) was breached during the concert.

An official stated that for maximum time, the noise level was 80 dB(A) or more and at some areas, the noise level was 85 dB(A) for some time.

During the recently held concert of Diljit Dosanjh at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground on December 14, the noise level also exceeded the limits.

Admn submits affidavit in HC

In an affidavit submitted before a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana high court, UT administration stated that action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Noise Pollution Rules had been proposed.

“During the musical event of performer Diljit Dosanjh, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that these exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The noise levels had ranged between 76.1 and 93.1 decibels against the permitted 75 at three different location. Accordingly, action has been proposed vide a letter dated December 16,” the administration stated.

The affidavit comes less than a week after a court directive imposing strict noise control measures for public events. The high court had permitted the concert, subject to the condition that noise levels at the venue boundary must not exceed 75 dB(A).

The bench had asserted that any breach of the prescribed noise limits would attract penal action, stating, “In case the noise level goes beyond 75 dB(A), the official respondents are directed to take penal action against the organisers as prescribed by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000.”