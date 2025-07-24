Non-implementation of ST status has affected future of 40k students: Hattees

The Hattee community of Himachal’s Sirmaur district which was granted Scheduled Tribe status alleged that the non-implementation of the law has jeopardised the future of 40,000 Hattee students, who have been deprived of scholarship. The Hattee community of Himachal’s Sirmaur district which was granted Scheduled Tribe status alleged that the non-implementation of the law has jeopardised the future of 40,000 Hattee students, who have been deprived of scholarship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Shimla unit of the Central Hattee Committee has called it an “insult to the law and the Parliament” and has demanded the Himachal government to plead prominently in the high court.

Dr Ramesh Singta, president of the Shimla unit of Hattee Committee, addressing a press conference on Wednesday said that the non-implementation of the law and the delay on part of the state government is taking a toll on the careers of more than 40,000 students.

In a press conference held in Shimla, he said that as per the central act, the Schedule Caste has been excluded (which implies that the SC will get SC benefits while the rest of the people will get ST benefit) but as per the state government’s interpretation, the SC is included and this has led to a conflict.

“Due to the lack of Scheduled Tribe certificates, these students are being deprived of scholarships. Not only this, the candidates who had applied as ST also passed various competitive examinations, but due to not getting the certificate, their hard work has gone waste. Instead of implementing the central law, its interpretation was wrong,” said Singta.

The committee has appealed to the governor of the state and the central government to intervene in the matter. The committee has also requested the state government to plead this matter prominently in the Himachal HC.