Non-official CHB members’ term ends amid no meet since May last year

As the three-year term of three non-official board members of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) ended on September 7, the board meeting is expected to face further delays. The three non-official members of Chandigarh Housing Board ’s board of directors- Surinder Bahga, Poonam Sharma, and Hitesh Puri, whose terms ended in July this year, had even written a letter to the board’s chairman Rajeev Verma, who is also the UT adviser, urging him to convene a meeting as soon as possible. (HT File)

The board has failed to convene a meeting for the past sixteen months, with the last one held in May last year.

The three non-official members of CHB’s board of directors- Surinder Bahga, Poonam Sharma, and Hitesh Puri, whose terms ended in July this year, had even written a letter to the board’s chairman Rajeev Verma, who is also the UT adviser, urging him to convene a meeting as soon as possible. Despite the request, no meeting was held.

On the other hand, resentment continues to grow among residents of 60,000 CHB flats, who have been seeking solutions to various issues, including need-based changes. In July, the ministry of home affairs refused to allow need-based changes in dwelling units, similar to those permitted in Delhi.

Repeated attempts to reach out CHB secretary Akhil Kumar were futile as calls and messages remained unanswered.

Another senior officer of the board mentioned that appointing non-official board members will take another two to three months, implying further delays in convening the board meeting.

CHB Residents’ Federation president Nirmal Dutt said, “It is very disappointing that the very important issue of need-based changes has not been addressed since past many years. Also, the issue includes stopping the transfer of properties to the beneficiaries, who wish to use ‘will’ of the seller and arbitrarily linking the transfer of properties with need-based changes. Officers are not serious about sorting out the issue that has remained hanging fire for a decade.”

Chairperson’s seat vacant since 2018

Meanwhile, the post of CHB’s chairman has remained vacant for the last six years. The last regular chairperson of the board was Maninder Singh Bains, who was transferred in March 2018 and, since then, various UT advisers have held the additional charge as the board’s chairperson.