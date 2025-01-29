Non-seasonal warmth has apple growers in Himachal worried

Strap: Snow provides the crucial chilling hours required by apple trees to bloom and set fruit, acts as a natural moisture retainer Himachal Pradesh, known as the fruit bowl of India, has been witnessing decrease in apple production. (File)

Continuous dry weather--lack of snowfall and 79% rainfall deficit-- has left the apple growers worried and uncertain about the production.

Snow plays a crucial role in apple farming and is considered a crucial component for ensuring a successful harvest. It provides the crucial chilling hours required by apple trees to bloom and set fruit. For newly planted apple saplings, snow acts as a natural moisture retainer, promoting healthy growth and development along with improving soil health.

Without adequate snow, farmers are reportedly struggling to maintain necessary soil moisture levels. The application of snow helps eliminate harmful fungi, pathogens, and germs that could damage crops.

Himachal Pradesh, known as the fruit bowl of India, has been witnessing decrease in apple production. In 2024 2.09 crore boxes of apples were produced, in 2023 it was 2.11 crore boxes, in 2022, 3.36 crore boxes and in 2021 apple production was 3.5 crore boxes.

Convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Harish Chauhan, said, “The erratic change in weather is harming the apple crops every year. Snow is a very important component but during the last few years, we have seen a shift in the snowing pattern which is adversely affecting crop production. This year we saw early snowfall giving hope to see good crop but now the dry weather is causing concern. Now cultivators are hoping for snow in February.”

Deepak Singha, an orchardist from Kotgarh, “The challenge among the apple growers is that 90% of the orchards grow Royal Delicious variety which needs 1,200 plus chilling hours, which in the prevailing weather condition does not seem possible. This will adversely affect bud formation of the plants.”

“The new orchards are coming up which need less chilling hours but those orchards are very few in numbers. The changing weather patterns have left the farmers worried,” he added.

Ashutosh Chauhan, an orchardist in Kotkhai said, “This unseasonal warmth is not favourable for apple orchards as Apple crop is sensitive to weather fluctuations. In prevailing weather condition everything has come to a standstill (in terms of farming), as we are unable to put fertilizer or carry out new plantation as there is no moisture in the soil owing to the dry spell. If the prevalent warm conditions continue this will affect the flowering and our yield will be affected. The changing weather patterns which we have seen in last three years have become a serious challenge.”