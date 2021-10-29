Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / North zone table tennis championships: Soham, Syndrela walk away with youth Under-13 titles
chandigarh news

North zone table tennis championships: Soham, Syndrela walk away with youth Under-13 titles

Soham Mukherjee and Syndrela Das of West Bengal lifted the youth Under-13 boys’ and girls’ titlesin the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali
Soham Mukharjee in action at the Under-13 UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Soham Mukharjee in action at the Under-13 UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at the Sports Complex, Sector 78, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Soham Mukherjee and Syndrela Das of West Bengal lifted the youth Under-13 boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively, in the UTT National Ranking North Zone Table Tennis Championships at the Sports Complex at Sector 78 on Thursday.

Soham defeated Pratiyush Bauva 4-0, while Syndrela struggled to beat Kavya Bhatt, also from Maharashtra, 4-3. If the boys final was a damp squib, the girls final was thrilling with the Bengal girl clinching it in the decider.

As for the quarterfinals, the matches were more of a one-sided affair. The boys’ semifinals had some thrilling moments with the winners fighting hard to wrest the initiative. Soham Mukherjee dropped two games before subduing Debraj Bhattacharjee 4-2 in the all-Bengal first semi-final clash. In the second, Pratiyush from Maharashtra followed suit to beat Rupam Sardar of West Bengal 4-2.

In the girls’ semifinals, Kavya Bhatt defeated Nandhini Reena 4-1, while Syndrela Das blanked out Ananya Muralidharan 4-0.

At least three pre-quarterfinals went down to the wire and Cadet National champion from Tamil Nadu, Nikkhil Menon, became the first victim of unseeded Sarthak Arya of Delhi. Despite the top seed leading 2-1, the Delhi boy’s assertive play rendered Nikkhil searching for his counters.

Sounav Barman from West Bengal, down 1-2, recovered to beat Swapnanil Dutta of Assam 3-2, while Debraj Bhattacharjee, also from Bengal, defeated Bhaskar Singh Sugra for a similar score.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out