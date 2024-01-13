Northern Army Commander visits J-K’s Rajouri sector

The chief of the Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday, emphasised upon “deep understanding of the evolving landscape” and also outlined a strategy for the year 2024 to defeat sinister designs of Pakistan, during a visit to Rajouri sector. Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday visited Rajouri sector to review operational preparedness. (HT Photo)

Northern army commander was visiting forward areas in the Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness in the light of the prevailing security situation, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

The Northern Army chief’s visit comes a day after lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha exhorted upon intensifying anti-terror operations and strengthening security grid on the Line of Control (LoC), especially in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“A brainstorming session was conducted with the officers of counter insurgency force (Romeo), delta and ace of spades division on the operational dynamics of 2023 and the prevailing security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland,” he added.

Reviewing the complete pattern of terrorism, the army commander underscored the need for a deep understanding of the evolving landscape. He also outlined a strategy ‘Strat 24’ for operational focus this year to defeat the inimical designs of adversary and sponsored terrorists, said Col Bartwal.

Dwivedi also chaired a ‘security review meeting’ wherein, he appreciated the excellent synergy among security forces, police, CRPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration.

“Noteworthy discussions with DGP J&K, RR Swain, ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain and IG CRPF Sanjeev Khirwar took place, contributing to the revitalisation of operations planned for this year,” said the spokesperson.

“All stakeholders assured to work in synergy to achieve the desired end state, eradicating roots of terrorism in Poonch and Rajouri districts,” said Col Bartwal.

“The army commander also appreciated the outreach by the formation to the people of Rajouri and Poonch district, commending them for the noble initiative of adopting Topa Peer as a model village under Operation Sadbhavana,” he said.

Three men, who were allegedly killed in army custody on December 22, a day after armed terrorists ambushed two army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh in Surankote that left four soldiers dead and three injured, belonged to Topa Peer village.

“He emphasised that this endeavour must integrate the aspirations of the people and provide a comprehensive socio-economic development of the village,” said the spokesperson.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the General also visited a forward post in the Rajouri sector where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the units deployed along LoC.

Lt Gen Dwivedi commended the troops for their high level of morale and round the-clock vigilance to thwart attempts by terrorists to disturb peace in the region.

He urged them to continue working with zeal and dedication to ensure stable security environment for the developmental activities to continue at the same pace.