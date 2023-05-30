Rains, hailstorm hit parts of north Kashmir

Several parts of northern Kashmir received rainfall and hailstorm on Monday. May had witnessed back-to-back western disturbances and hailstorms that caused damage to fruit and apple orchards. Several parts of northern Kashmir received rainfall and hailstorm on Monday. May had witnessed back-to-back western disturbances and hailstorms that caused damage to fruit and apple orchards. (HT File Photo)

A fresh western disturbance that is active over Kashmir could bring more rains in Jammu and Kashmir for the next couple of days and there could be a drop in the day temperature due to rains and gusty winds.

MeT officials said a fresh western wave is likely to give rain and thundershowers in J&K for the next couple of days

“Most of the parts in northern Kashmir received rain and hailstorm. From Monday till June 2, there will be intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder, lightning with the possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at scattered places,” the meteorological office said in a statement, adding that there is no forecast of any major rainfall. “From June 3 to 6 the weather will remain dry,” it said.

The MeT office has issued an advisory asking farmers to postpone farm operations like spraying, and harvesting of crops till June 2.

Srinagar recorded 12 degrees Celsius night temperature while tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam registered 5.1 and 7 degrees Celsius night temperature. Winter capital Jammu recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius.