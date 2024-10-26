Northern Zonal Council meet: Punjab, Haryana raise concerns about rising count of UT-cadre officials in admn

Punjab and Haryana raised concerns about the increasing number of UT cadre officials and decreasing count of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officials in Chandigarh administration, during the 21st standing committee meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held here on Friday. Punjab and Haryana raised concerns about the increasing number of UT cadre officials and decreasing count of Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officials in Chandigarh administration, during the 21st standing committee meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held here on Friday. (HT File)

A letter regarding this was also sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs by both states.

It was further stated that not just has number of state officials in the administration gone down, the responsibility of major departments was also going to UT cadre officials.

Apart from this, the need for a shorter route to Chandigarh international airport and completion of a ring road, which will include areas of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, was also raised.

Chief secretaries and top officials from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states, including UT adviser Rajiv Verma,

attended the meeting.

The previous meeting was held in Amritsar under the leadership of home minister Amit Shah. During this, the proposal to give Panjab University affiliation to colleges in Haryana and the varsity receiving grants from the Haryana government was discussed. The Punjab government had objected to this proposal.