Not in poll fray, says Moose Wala’s father Balkaur

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala family on Monday clarified that Balkaur Singh, the father of the slain singer will not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Bathinda. Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa with Balkaur Singh.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of the Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Congress’ Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, Balkaur’s brother Chamkaur Singh said the family wants a speedy justice for Moose Wala, who was killed on May 29, 2022, and they will support the Congress. He also announced that his brother had no intentions to contest the polls.

The statement came after the senior Congress leadership swung into action to pacify the sulking leaders of the Congress, including the Moose Wala family, in the high-stake seat of Bathinda.

Bajwa and Sidhu reached Moosa village in Mansa in the evening and held a closed-door conversation with the family of Moose Wala amid speculations that Balkaur is contemplating contesting as an independent candidate as he was annoyed with the Congress candidate for not highlighting “the delay in justice in the Moos Wala murder.”

Bajwa declined to share details of the meeting but said he is convinced of getting full support for the Congress from the family.

Addressing the gathering, Balkaur said: “I was hurt that my party was not focusing on the failure of the Punjab government and the Central government for the delay in justice.”

Congress nominee Sidhu said: “I had assured to take up the matter of justice for the budding artist. You just give me a chance and I will take up this cause,” said Sidhu.

Bajwa said the top party leadership was keen to field Balkaur in the elections, but it was he who declined the offer for personal reasons.

“The high command had categorically apprised Balkaur of their intention a year ago. But after he expressed his inability to contest, the party fielded Sidhu from the Bathinda seat,” said Bajwa.

Warring placates Jattana

Earlier, in a bid to iron out differences among the leaders, Bajwa and the state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took Congress nominee Sidhu and Bathinda district rural president Khushbaz Jattana to Takhat Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo on Monday. Jattana had called a workers’ meeting to oppose the nomination of Sidhu, who had quit the SAD to join the Congress six months ago. Warring’s wife Amrita Warring, who was keen to contest from the Bathinda seat also campaigned for Sidhu for the second consecutive day on Monday. Former MLA from Bhucho Mandi Pritam Singh Kotbhai also hit the ground today campaigning in support of the party candidate.