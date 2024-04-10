 Not worried about those leaving the party, JJP chief Chautala - Hindustan Times
Not worried about those leaving the party, JJP chief Chautala

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 10, 2024 07:22 AM IST

As many as 12 leaders, including JJP state chief Nishan Singh and Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag had resigned from the primary membership of the party in the last three days

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala on Tuesday said that the party is not worrying about those leaders who are leaving and shifting to other outfits.

Interacting with media in Bhiwani, Chautala said that they had started from zero when Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief OP Chautala had sacked him and his both sons in 2018 and his party won 10 seats in the previous assembly polls.

“Some people, who were with us until we were part of the Haryana government, are deserting us for their personal reasons. We have plenty of capable party workers and I am not caring about those leaders who are quitting us. We will perform better in the assembly as well as parliamentary polls,” JJP chief added.

The JJP chief also faced protest from local residents at Kungar village in Bawani Khera assembly segment and slogans were also raised against him. The villagers did not allow him to address the people and asked him to leave.

