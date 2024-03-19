Notice to Chandigarh BJP chief for poll code violation

State BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra has been issued a show-cause notice by the returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh for alleged violations of the model code of conduct. The notice pertains to the installation of name plates bearing the title “Modi Ka Parivar” in certain residences of Maloya village. State BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra has been issued a show-cause notice by the returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh for alleged violations of the model code of conduct. (AFP)

The State BJP president has been instructed to either provide evidence of permission from the residents, owners, or occupants of these private houses by 3 pm on March 19 or remove the name plates. Failure to comply with this directive will result in action against them.