Chandigarh, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday announced that a notification has been issued for the long-awaited four-laning of the Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib road, paving the way for the commencement of the project shortly. Notification for four-laning of Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib road issued: Punjab Minister Bains

Terming it as a "long-cherished public demand and a personal commitment", he said the project would significantly improve safety, connectivity and economic activity in the region.

In a statement, Bains said land acquisition for the project would be completed within the next two months, after which the tender process and on-ground construction would begin at the earliest.

Bains recalled that the project's groundwork began with a detailed survey in July 2022. He underscored the urgent need for the upgrade, particularly at the Nangal-Ganguwal stretch, which has been accident-prone for years.

"This is not merely an infrastructure project. It is a lifeline for the people of the region as it serves daily commuters and thousands of pilgrims travelling to prominent religious destinations such as Mata Bagla Mukhi, Baba Balak Nath and Mata Chintpurni," he said.

The minister attributed the project's progress to persistent engagement with authorities at all levels.

"This was a people-driven demand. From senior officials to project directors, the matter was pursued relentlessly. As an elected representative, my priority has always been to deliver development on the ground," he said.

With the final notification issued and land records now being published, Bains said all preliminary formalities have been completed. "Our target is to finish land acquisition within a record time of two months and proceed swiftly towards tendering and execution."

Highlighting the broader impact of the project, Bains said the four-lane road would act as a catalyst for economic growth across the region.

"The improved road network will benefit nearly 100 surrounding villages by enabling easier access to markets. Tourism will also see a major boost, positively impacting small traders, shopkeepers and local entrepreneurs," he said.

